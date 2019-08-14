Hamilton County Schools show improvement in student academic growth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County Schools are showing historic results in student academic growth.

On Wednesday, the superintendent announced, overall, the district ended up being all fives across the board.

“It is important to recognize that there was no magic involved. Instead there was consistency, determination and devotion to the daily grind,” said Sara Pratt, a teacher with Apison Elementary School.

The district scored an overall Level 1 just two years ago, level three overall last year and then jumped to fives this year.

“Very good momentum coming into this school year. So 2018-2019 was the first year of full implementation of a strategic plan with key performance indicators and a focus that our board really pushed us to have,” Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said.

According to the results, 32 schools earned reward school status, which is up from 17 last year. It shows 21 schools earned level five in all five categories and 45 schools earned level five in overall composite.

“I think it shows that we have great teachers. We have great leaders. We have a great school board. We have a great support staff at the district office that are all committed to the same thing, which is making sure children are successful,” Dr. Johnson said.

Joe Wingate, the chairman of the school board, says teachers worked hard to make this progress happen.

“The success that we celebrate today would not be possible without the care and the dedication and the professionalism of our teachers,” Wingate said.

The Tennessee Department of Education will release statewide academic achievement results on Wednesday.