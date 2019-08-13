Woman stabbed in the gut after tripping over Lucifer, her cat

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) – They say curiosity killed the cat.

But in this case, it was a curious cat that could’ve killed its owner.

“This is one of the things that I probably never would’ve expected to happen and boom there it is,” Kristin McCoy said.

McCoy said that on Sunday she was doing the dishes and when she reached for a steak knife her cat named Lucifer intervened.

“He decided to get under my feet and play a little bit and tried to shoo him away once and you know get away from Mommy, Mommy don’t have time for this and he got under there again. Boom, I tripped over him and hit the floor with my knife still in my hand and it went right in. It was more shock than anything. I don’t think it really clicked at first,” McCoy said.

Having experience in the medical field, McCoy said she knew not to pull it out especially since she was on blood thinners.

She called 911 and was taken to the hospital.

“Took the test, did a CT scan, surgeon comes in and yells at me because I was moving around too much. He said the blade was really close to a major blood vessel and I couldn’t move anymore,” McCoy said.

McCoy was stitched up and is recovering after the knife was removed.

It’s now a memento for McCoy.

And taking the whole experience in good spirits, McCoy is deciding what to do with it.

“I’m thinking maybe I should frame it, I don’t know,” McCoy said.

As for Lucifer, McCoy and her cat have made amends since the incident.

“He’ll do it all. He’ll cuddle up at his own convenience and leave you at your own convenience. He’s good though. I wouldn’t trade him for anything. He’s a good boy,” McCoy said.