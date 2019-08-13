Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – August 13th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Heat Advisory For Tuesday Afternoon, & Showers & Storms Tonight



There is a heat advisory for many counties on Tuesday. The formal heat advisory begins at 12 noon and ends at 8pm. The actual high today will be around 97, with the heat index level between 105 & 110 degrees. So – very hot and humid.

- Advertisement -

Tonight: Expect a few possible showers and storms to begin around 7pm local time. Some of these storms have the possibility to have strong winds and dangerous lightning.

Tomorrow: On Wednesday, the heat wave should relax a bit, and we can expect to have a high of 92 with a low of 76.

The rest of the week appears to be dry & hot, with temps at or above the seasonal high of 90.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.