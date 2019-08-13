Vols DB Baylen Buchanan Fighting Spinal Condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee defensive back Baylen Buchanan has a spinal condition that makes his status for this season uncertain.

Buchanan started all 12 games for Tennessee last year but hasn’t been participating in preseason practice. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Tuesday that Buchanan is being held out because “basically we’ve discovered that he has kind of a narrowing of the spine.”

Pruitt says Tennessee has sent Buchanan to various specialists and added that “one thing you’ve got to figure out is if this is something he’s had the whole time he’s played, or is this something that’s happened right now.”

Buchanan, the son of former All-Pro defensive back Ray Buchanan, made 49 tackles as a junior last season while playing cornerback, safety and nickel back. Pruitt noted Buchanan still has a redshirt year available if necessary.

