Tyner Academy students find their old classroom transformed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Students at Tyner Academy High School got a surprise this morning.

Their old classroom had been completely refurbished and equipped as a high-tech learning laboratory.

The transformation comes from the partnership between Hamilton County Schools, EPB and other local supporters.

It’s part of the Hamilton County School’s Future Ready Institute program.

It helps prepare students for well-paid, in-demand jobs so they can succeed in the workplace.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said “some of the experiences that you have so many of us did not have the privilege of having.”

“A professional entity that has expertise in the field that’s opening up their doors to say, “come in and be a part” and not just come in and be a part, but we’re going to come to your campus to transform a space so that you can fill it see it and touch it.”

Students from across Hamilton County can apply to attend the EPB Institute of Technology.

We’ll have more on the program in a future edition of “What’s Right With Our Schools.”