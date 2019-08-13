How To Stay Cool On The Hottest Day Of The Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- With the heat index measuring over 100 degrees, it is very important to stay cool and hydrated.

On days like today when the heat index is over 100 degrees, it is important to stay cool at all times.

While children escape the heat at places like Coolidge Park, adults may be thinking about the air conditioner in their homes.

Jonathan Clark of Scenic City Heating and air says that you shouldn’t wait until the hottest day of summer to make sure your AC is working properly.

It is important to maintain your unit year round.

Clark also says, “Simply having a routine maintenance done where the outdoor coils get cleaned as well as the indoor coils get cleaned can really improve the efficiency. As units get older, often they don’t keep up so if your unit is uh previously able to keep the house moderate and comfortable in the summer and now it’s not it’s really time for a service.”

EPB has a free app that monitors your energy use and other ways to make sure your bill stays at a reasonable level.

J. Ed. Marston who is the EPB spokesman says, “We do offer a free home energy check up at EPB, where we come out to your home and we do an analysis of your home and its energy use and make recommendations about things that you can do to improve your home energy use.”

But what about those that don’t have AC?

Well, The Salvation Army gives out box fans on Friday’s, water to those in need and their pool is open from 5 to 7 pm on the weekdays.

The Assistant Pastor at the Salvation Army, Nisha Spears, says, “Some people don’t have air conditioners um so the fans are important because we are trying to beat the heat. So, the fans, the water even the pool is a little something that we can do to help out our community.”

Companies like TDOT have sent emails to their employees, giving them tips like eat smaller meals before work activity and cool your skin frequently.

Whether you work outside or have limited access to AC, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.