Red Wolves owner issued notice of violation from TDEC

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued a notice of violation to the Red Wolves owner for starting work on the property without proper permits.

TDEC sent the notice to Rob Martino, the Red Wolves owner, on Monday.

They broke ground on the new complex in July.

The letter states a complaint investigation was conducted by the Division of Water Resources. During the investigation the inspector noted more than one acre of soil was disturbed on the property.

They say a file review indicated Red Wolves applied for but did not receive coverage under a general construction permit.

The Red Wolves owner is asked to submit an updated application reflecting the current site conditions by August 23rd.

We’ve reached out to the East Ridge Mayor and Martino for comment.