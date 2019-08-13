Pre-burial scam suspect arrested in Cherokee

CHEROKEE, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office say that a man accused of theft and exploitation of an elderly person is now in custody.

41, year old Kevin Miles was arrested by the Cherokee Indian Police In Cherokee, North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

Miles is accused of taking payments for pre-burial policies at a north Georgia funeral chain.

He talked people into leaving the “Pay To” area blank, and putting his name on there, and then he was sending into the insurance company.

He is currently waiting to be brought back to Catoosa County.

Meanwhile, Sheriff’s investigators are looking into more possible claims against him.

Call the Sheriff’s Office if you think you may have been a victim.