No Surgery Needed For Braves Rookie Austin Riley on His Right Knee

ATLANTA (AP) – Rookie outfielder Austin Riley will not need surgery on his injured right knee and expects to return to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in about two weeks.

Riley revealed the good news before the NL East leaders opened a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. He went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 5 after spraining his knee during a workout.

- Advertisement -

After a dazzling start to his first season in the big leagues, Riley slumped to a .242 average by the time of his injury. He has 17 homers and 45 RBIs.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson continues to rehab a bruised right foot that already has kept him out far longer than the team expected. He went on the IL retroactive to July 24 and still is not sure when he’ll be able to return.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)