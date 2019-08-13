Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside of Coyote Jack’s

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is sentenced for the deadly shooting outside of Coyote Jack’s in December of 2017.

Roddarius Martin pleaded guilty to criminal attempted second degree murder in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Tuesday for the murder of Sharone Porter. He also plead guilty to employment of a firearm.

Judge Tom Greenholtz sentenced Martin to 16 years behind bars.

At the time, investigators said Martin killed Porter and injuring his brother Torrie Porter in a parking lot across from Coyote Jack’s. Police believed an altercation took place at the establishment and it ended with the shooting in the parking lot.