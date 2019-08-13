FBI investigating after shots fired at ICE offices in Texas

The FBI said Tuesday it is investigating after shots were fired in the early morning hours at a San Antonio office building that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

Investigators say that around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, shots were fired into a window of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and Removal Operations Field Office, CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS reports.

- Advertisement -

The FBI said no one had been arrested in connection to the incident, despite earlier reports from San Antonio police that there was a suspect in custody.

Trending News

The FBI special-agent-in-charge Christopher Combs called it a “targeted attack.”

“To fire indiscriminately into any building especially a federal facility is not an act of protest- it’s an act of violence,” Combs said at a press conference. “And in in this case it’s an act of violence that could have resulted in the assassination of a federal employee. That cannot happen in San Antonio.”

ICE San Antonio field office director Daniel Bible told KENS that he believed “political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activists” encouraged the incident.