East Ridge apartment catches fire from a lightning strike.

(EAST RIDGE, Tenn) – A busy weather night sends emergency crews out in full force.

And it helped start a fire.

An East Ridge apartment complex has been evacuated tonight after it caught fire.

It happened at the Belvoir Hills Estates at 724 Bacon Trail.

Officials say the apartment building was evacuated.

Police say one person was rescued from the fire and their condition is unknown.

They also say two firefighters were injured in the incident and one was hospitalized now released; the other was treated at the scene.

Police say the start of the fire appears to be from a lightning strike.