Air conditioning repaired just in time at Howard High

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On the hottest day of the new school year, students at Howard School are able to cool off.

Their air conditioning quit on Monday, which led to some concerns.

- Advertisement -

One person messaged us “Teachers and students alike are getting horrific headaches and are just drenched in sweat.”

Howard Principal Leandrea Ware says they put in an emergency work order yesterday to the maintenance department which stayed late to get it fixed.

“I was here until about 8pm last night. I walked through every classroom and the air is cooling. So this morning all of our teachers and students are in classes. The air is working very well and teaching and learning is taking place here at Howard School.”

But the school is cancelling outdoor activities for the students and keeping them inside.