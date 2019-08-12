Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – August 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat & More Humidity To Start the Week!



Monday Afternoon: Mostly sunny with a few clouds, hazy, hot & humid. Highs: 95, with a heat index topping 100. Most of the moisture will stay off to our east.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday: A little bit hotter with lots of sun, at least early in the day. Tuesday’s high around 97, with the heat index level as high as 106 degrees! Today & tomorrow will be dangerously hot and humid.

Tuesday night: A few possible showers and storms, but many areas will remain dry.

The rest of the week appears to be dry & hot, with temps at or above the seasonal high of 90.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.