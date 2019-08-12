Security camera catches gun battle in Walker County officer-involved shooting

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Sunday, Allisun Lane’s security camera picked up something unusual.

“I was like oh my gosh what is going on,” Lane said.

Lane scrolled through her footage after hearing what sounded like fireworks and getting an app notification of a shooting just a street and state over in Rossville.

“I was just kind of scared. Not sure if they had caught the person or if he was still running around so I was looking at my cameras to make sure nobody was outside,” Lane said.

The shooting injured Walker County Sgt. Thomas Agredano.

He has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect, Sherman Travis Thomas, was also shot.

At last check, Thomas was in critical condition.

“I’m literally thinking that I could’ve had two dead deputies out there and it scared me,” Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

The G.B.I. is investigating the incident.

They said officers were on a domestic call.

In the footage you can her a gun battle.

Sheriff Wilson believes what he’s hearing is the suspect and deputy shooting.

It stopped then picked back up.

The Sheriff said in that round a second deputy was shielding the injured officer and engaging in gunfire with the suspect.

“I’m glad they got the guy. That was my main concern is there’s some crazy person running around shooting somebody in our neighborhood, but I’m glad he’s caught and I’m glad the officer is doing well,” Lane said.

Despite the shooting, Lane said the neighborhood is normally quite.