Running Game Top Priority For Mocs and Head Coach Rusty Wright

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs ground game stalled last season, as UTC averaged less than a hundred yards rushing a game.

They finished 112th in the nation in rushing offense.

Those stats that leave new head coach Rusty Wright shaking his head.

Said Wright: “When we were good here, we were good at running the football and that made the defense better. It’s all about scoring, but you have to score points.”

- Advertisement -

Scoring points on the ground is *not* something the Mocs did very much of last year. Chattanooga scored only 11 rushing touchdowns in 2018.

Said Wright: “We got to have some more. You definitely have to have more rushing touchdowns.”

Said running back Tyrell Price: “Man, it kind of hurt because I know my potential. And I mean just seeing that made me question myself but I know how I am, but I’m just like looking forward to the next season. It’s just going to be motivation for this year.”

Last year’s low numbers aren’t just motivation for the backs.

Said offensive lineman Harrison Moon: “It’s unacceptable. We got everyone on the offensive line is a returning starter. We got depth for the offensive line that can play some football. They’re good at it. So we got a chip on our shoulder. Like I said, we’re going to get TP and those guys some more than 11 touchdowns.”

Said Wright: “We’re trying to become a more physical football team. I think that’s part of it as well. I think you have to have a physical nature to run the football.”

Having a consistent deep threat also helps run the football.

Receiver Bryce Nunnelly had seven games last year where his longest catch was more than 40 yards.

Said Price: “Knowing him, they’re going know what’s up, they’re going to know he’s a go to guy on our offense. They’re going to want to cover him.”

Said Wright: “I hope some of the guys we’ve added will give us an opportunity to do some more things and spread the field out even more, and that way you remove people from the box and you can do those kinds of things.”

Said Moon: “Just pound the ball. I mean, that’s what we’re going to do to beat teams and stuff. Like I said, we’ve got Tyrell back there. Dude’s a horse. He can run the ball. We just got to cover people up and we’ll hit some home runs.”