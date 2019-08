CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – AT@T reports the phone issues this morning were caused when a fiber was cut between Shelbyville and Tullahoma in middle Tennessee.

EPB reports that customers were still able to call within the service area, but people have been reporting both landline and mobile outages.

The big concern has been emergency calls in our region.

Agencies set up emergency measures for calling 911.

But those calls have been restored now.