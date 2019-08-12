“The Passage” helps kids with learning during summer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s called “The Passage.”

It’s a mobile classroom on wheels.

- Advertisement -

Over the summer, it helped students in Hamilton County stay sharp with their learning skills.

The idea for the mobile classroom came when some teachers noticed that the test scores of their students were lower than expected.

So, the teachers decided to go to the homes of parents, and bring the classroom to their front door.

Colleen Ryan is one of the co-founders of “The Passage.”

“So we bought a bus and we transformed it into a mobile classroom where we meet parents at their front door and work with them, and their student to learn these new

strategies that are happening.”

That’s been going on for 2 years.

But now, the founders are focusing on summer time.

They put together what they call swag bags that are full of books and lessons to help students during the summer months.