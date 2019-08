CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police confirm one person has died in a car accident this afternoon.

It happened at the 300 block of McBrien Road around 3 this afternoon.

Police say it was a single vehicle traffic crash.

All lanes were closed from North Terrace to Lynnland Terrace.

Police urge you to Find an alternate route.

They are still investigating, we will keep you up to date on this as we learn more.