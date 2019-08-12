Jaguars Sign Former Mocs All-American Davis Tull

(gomocs.com) Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Davis Tull was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, Aug. 9. Tull was a three-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and holds the league’s all-time sack record with 37.0 in his career from 2011-14.

A two-time Academic All-American, Tull was originally a fifth round pick (148) of the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the 2015 season on injured reserve and the 2016 season on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. He was with the Los Angeles Rams practice squad for parts of the 2017 season and played for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football last year.

- Advertisement -

Tull’s collegiate sack total is still No. 7 on the NCAA all-time list, while his 60.0 TFLs are the school record and third in the SoCon all-time. He finished 12th in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as a senior and 13th as a junior.

As a senior, Tull led a defense that was fourth in the nation in total yards allowed (277.6), 11th in scoring defense (19.4 ppg) and third in passing yards allowed (153.2).

Tull joins former Moc C.J. Board (2013-16) on the Jaguars’ roster. There are now seven UTC alumni currently on an NFL roster, including Buster Skrine (2007-10 – Chicago Bears), Corey Levin (2013-16 – Tennessee Titans), Keionta Davis (2013-16 – New England Patriots), Isaiah Mack (2015-18) – Tennessee Titans) and Kareem Orr (2017-18 – Tennessee Titans).