Deputy released from the hospital after Sunday shooting

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say the Walker County Deputy shot last night in Rossville has now been released from the hospital.
The man suspected of shooting him remains in critical condition.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case of the confrontation Sunday Night.
They say it happened after 9 PM at a home on Clair Street.
A deputy was responding to a domestic call and found 47 year old Sherman Travis Thomas sitting on the porch with a gun in his lap.
The officers say he fired first, hitting Sgt. Thomas Agredano multiple times.
He and another deputy returned fire.
Both were taken to the hospital.