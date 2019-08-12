Chattanooga Red Wolves Get Crucial Win Against Tormenta

(chattredwolves.com) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (8-5-7) defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC (8-5-6) 2-1 at Erk Russell Park Saturday night. The victory marked Chattanooga’s second-ever road win and moved the team into sole possession of third place in USL League One standings.

After a scoreless first half, it would be the Red Wolves to strike first. In the 57th minute of the match, forward Sito Seoane received a ball in from defender Tony Walls off the right flank. Despite being surrounded by defenders, Seoane managed to break free down the middle of the pitch into the Tormenta 18-yard box, sending a rocket into the top left corner of the net past goalkeeper Pablo Jara. The goal marked Seoane’s third of the season.

It wouldn’t take long for Tormenta to answer. After a solid build up in the Red Wolves’ defensive third, Lucas Coutinho slotted one past the reach of goalkeeper Alex Mangels to level the match in the 67th minute.

Just four minutes after being subbed on, midfielder Josue Soto sealed the match in the 85th minute, notching his first goal of the season. Soto received a pass from forward Greg Hurst on the right side of the Tormenta 18-yard box, took one touch and hit a low bouncing, left-footed shot past Jara to give the Red Wolves the 2-1 lead.

Despite efforts in the final minutes of the match, Tormenta failed to equalize.

Chattanooga turns around to host North Texas SC at David Stanton Field on Saturday, Aug. 17 for the club’s Kickin’ It For Kids With Cancer match in partnership with the Austin Hatcher Foundation. The match marks the third and final meeting between the clubs with the season series tied at 1-1.