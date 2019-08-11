Local groups rally around stricter gun laws

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Multiple Chattanooga non-profit organizations held a rally at Miller Park to honor the recent victims of gun violence in El Paso, Dayton, Chicago, and also in Chattanooga.

“I’m an elementary an I’m tired of doing active shooter drills, and i’m tired of crying every time I do one. In my mind I’m picturing my babies in fourth grade having to try and survive something like we just need sensible gun laws,” said one student advocate.

Hundreds came to the park to show their support and ask lawmakers for tougher laws when it comes to gun ownership.

Moms Demand Action hopes to host more rallies on Gun Laws in Chattanooga in the future.