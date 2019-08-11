Lady Gaga to fund classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy

Lady Gaga announced Friday that she will “fully fund” classroom projects in DonorsChoose.org for these projects.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones and communities who are left to grieve… Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities,” the singer said.

The project will span 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 23 classrooms in Gilroy. According to the pop star, the initiative will provide students “access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

Some of the projects include educational tools on emotional regulation, age-appropriate books and creative modules involving photography and painting. She mentions the focus for these projects is on “prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones.”