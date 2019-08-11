Hometown Tours North Georgia:Week 2 Preview

WALKER and CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – We have been covering Northwest Georgia’s hidden jewels for the last week.

Last week we explored Whitfield County.

- Advertisement -

We invite you to continue this journey through North Georgia as we cover places that are right at your fingertips.

Showcasing your town and places you call home.

This week, we will be diving into Walker and Catoosa Counties.

We will see how Ringgold is doing after the tornado hit their town in 2011.

NICK MILLWOOD/RINGGOLD MAYOR-“It was a war zone it looked like in Ringgold. Cars turned over, houses torn up. The way the people came together and made just positive impacts on each other’s lives daily.”

We will take a look at a private golf course that has given Walker County National attention and take a sip of the muscadine wines that the Georgia Winery is offering.

MARIA KRUCHTEN/GEORGIA VISITOR-“It’s a great experience. I loveit. It’s got tons of amazing things. Greta wine. It’s really just a great place to come and visit and spend some time and drink a little wine.”

Those stories and more this week on “Hometown Tours North Georgia “.