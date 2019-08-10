SPARC helps people experience water sports

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Early this morning Individuals with disabilities got a chance to experience water skiing, and try other water sports all with the help of one local organization.

SPARC Water Ski Day is a safe and fun-filled day for the whole family.

“I like tubing too but I just like anything that gets your adrenaline pumping,” said SPARC member Kyle Kohler.

Its a day where those with disabilities get to enjoy boat rides, tubing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and other lake activities.

“There are ways you can do stuff you just gotta figure out how to make it work for you and have fun,” said Kohler.

SPARC was formed in 1991 by a group of individuals who believed that people, regardless of ability, should have the opportunity to participate in recreational activities.

SPARC president Jerry Hightower loves getting these kids active. “A lot of these kids and adults have a chance to get out on the water, and those of us who do that on a regular basis know how much fun it is.”

After speaking with most of the participants they say they have gained confidence, and learned a new skill through participation in sports.