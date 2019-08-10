Ringgold’s experience OL will anchor offense

RINGGOLD, Ga. — The Ringgold Tigers are hoping to rely heavily on their returning offensive line this year. And it’s a heavy offensive line, averaging 292 pounds.

“We’re a big o-line. We’re experienced, and that’s going to be a big part of our team,” senior center Reid Williams said.

The Ringgold Tigers are ready to pound the ball behind their massive offensive line, targeting the ground game more than in years past.

“Our OL, our running game is going to be real strong. We’re just going to have to keep the clock going and just run it on people,” Williams said.

“If they’re opening up holes that almost anybody can run through, I think that that will give our running backs confidence,” coach Robert Akins said. “We’re hoping to be able to run the ball, which we haven’t been able to do the last three years. We’ve been 50-50 run-to-pass and that’s not a good combination.”

However, it’s the team’s chemistry this year that *has* been a good combination.

“Everybody’s like connected, and everybody’s doing hard work,” senior linebacker Joshua Lane said.

“It’s something different because nobody’s about themselves anymore. Everybody’s for the team,” Williams said.

“I’m hoping that this team aspect is going to make us better and help become more unselfish. If you don’t care who gets all the glory, than you’re willing to do your job and do it efficiently and effectively. And I think that translates into victories,” Akins said.

Former receiver Andre Tarver helped the Tigers to a lot of last year’s victories. However, Ringgold is confident the young receivers will fill the gaps Tarver left.

“Andre was a big loss for sure. He was just an athlete. So I mean, we’re just going to have to get the young guys in and get them experience,” Williams said.

“I’ve told this team they’re comparable to the team that we had that went to the semi finals. If we can stay healthy and really gel as a team and continue to be unselfish with good attitudes, I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Akins said.

On the injury front, Coach Akins says their starting quarterback Dylan Wright will be sidelined through scrimmages and potentially the first couple games. He sprained his AC joint in his shoulder during practice. The Tigers are hopeful he’ll be back by region play.