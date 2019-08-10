Officer involved shooting kills one in Bradley Co.

BRADLEY Co. Tenn. (WDEF) – An officer involved shooting in Bradley County on Saturday left one man dead.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identify Manuel Charles Carter, 57, as the man who was killed.

- Advertisement -

Authorities responded to a call from a home on McDaris Circle SE of a woman with an unwanted armed suspect at her home.

While deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the call, it was updated to a stabbing incident.

The caller told dispatchers a man with a knife stabbed himself in the chest.

When deputies got there, they tried to use a taser to stop the man, but were unsuccessful.

A deputy fired two shots into the suspect’s chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

TBI is taking over the investigation, which is protocol.