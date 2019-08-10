Officer involved shooting kills one in Bradley Co.

BRADLEY Co. Tenn. (WDEF) – An officer involved shooting in Bradley County on Saturday left one man dead.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identify Manuel Charles Carter, 57, as the man who was killed.
Authorities responded to a call from a home on McDaris Circle SE of a woman with an unwanted armed suspect at her home.
While deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the call, it was updated to a stabbing incident.
The caller told dispatchers a man with a knife stabbed himself in the chest.
When deputies got there, they tried to use a taser to stop the man, but were unsuccessful.
A deputy fired two shots into the suspect’s chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
TBI is taking over the investigation, which is protocol.