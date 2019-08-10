Jeffrey Epstein has died from apparent suicide in Manhattan jail

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, has died from an apparent suicide, CBS News has confirmed. Federal prosecutors in New York alleged he abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14.

Epstein, 66, had been put on suicide watch after he was found injured on the floor of his cell in late July. At the time, law enforcement sources told CBS News Epstein was found lying on the floor of his cell, semi-conscious with slight bruising around his neck.

- Advertisement -

Epstein was charged last month with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. He pleaded not guilty.

Trending News

The indictment came 11 years after Epstein cut a deal with attorneys in Florida to avoid a similar charge. “Over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” the indictment reads.