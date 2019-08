KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A child has died in a hot car Friday afternoon in Knoxville.

The child’s body was found in a vehicle in a Food City parking lot on Clinton Highway.

Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.

First responders tried to revive the child but could not.

At this point, police don’t know how long the child was in the car or where the adult(s) is who locked it.

This is the third hot vehicle death in Tennessee this year.