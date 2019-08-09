Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Remember The Song “The Heat Is On”? Get Ready … It Soon Will Be !



Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows much warmer than we’ve seen this week, between 74 & 79.

Friday Afternoon, it’ll be partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with a few isolated late day storms moving through. They could be locally strong, with highs around 90. Friday Night, expect fair, warm, & muggy again, with lows in the low & mid 70’s.

Tomorrow : Partly cloudy, hot and humid again for Saturday, but mainly dry with highs near 91. Mostly sunny and even hotter Sunday, with highs near 95 as a mini heat wave will start in many areas.

Monday and Tuesday look very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90’s and the heat index over 100! Stay Cool!

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

