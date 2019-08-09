TBI releases timeline of Curtis Watson escape & suspected murder

HENNING, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI has now released a timeline they have put together for the escape of inmate Curtis Watson and the murder of prison’s official Debra Johnson.

Watson was released on his grass cutting detail at 7 AM.

He was spotted at Johnson’s home on a golf cart around 8:30.

They say prison officials realized he was missing around 11 AM.

They half an hour later, co-workers were concerned that Johnson had not shown up for work, and sent authorities to her home.

The police affidavit says they found a chord wrapped around her neck and believe she was strangled. She was also sexually assaulted.

Around 1:30, they found the tractor they believe he took and his prison ID about two miles from prison toward Henning.