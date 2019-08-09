Police warn of attempted kidnapping of a juvenile

CHATTNOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police issue a community crime alert on a reported kidnapping attempt Thursday Evening in East Chattanooga.

They say a man driving a four door, red Chevrolet tried to kidnap a juvenile on Robbins Street.

The victim describes the kidnapper as a man with a mustache and dark complexion.

“CPD is reminding parents and guardians to be vigilant and speak with children about the dangers of talking to strangers and to immediately contact police if you observe anything suspicious. See Something, Say Something. “

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.