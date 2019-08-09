Longer waits at the DMV lately

CHATTTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Department of Motor Vehicles is seeing longer than usual wait times due to drivers getting their Real Id drivers license.

News 12 Now Taylor Bishop has the details.

- Advertisement -

Longer than usual wait times and headaces are what some have been experiencing at the DMV.

“I was at Bonny Oaks and the kiosk were down and they weren’t giving out any numbers and I’ve been out there for two or three hours at least trying to just take a knowledge test for the CDL”

The Hamilton County Clerk’s Office is now issuing Real ID licenses but they say the new process takes some time.

“I understand it’s just for travel, I would just use my passport if I had a choice but I know a lot of people don’t have one so that’s fine”

Real ID applications can be done at two locations one at Bonny Oaks Drive and another off Dayton Blvd.

“All Tennesseans will need a Real ID by October first of twenty-twenty. You need this Real ID to registar to vote, cast a ballot, and even go into a federal court”

The Clerks office recommeds that you read ahead on what documents you need to bring to avoid longer than usual weight times.

“And the people in their were so nice and just very helpful. They checked my papers before I even got in line to make sure I had what I needed”

The deadline for all Tennesseeans to get their Real ID is October 2020.

Reporting in Red Bank Taylor Bishop News 12 Now