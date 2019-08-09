East Ridge Hoping For a Fast Start in 2019

When East Ridge burst on the scene last fall, they lost their first six games.

So a fast start is a big deal this season.

Said safety Keanu Johnson:”It’s very important, so we can set the tone for the season. It’s like we made losing a habit. We set the tone off right. Come out with a win.”

Said head coach Tim James:”I feel like we’ve got a better group this year. More of a team concept. I think we had some individualism on our team last year that hopefully we have been able to weed out.”

Said linebacker Jalen Boykin:”We’ve got more leadership this year than we had last year with the seniors. And yeah it’s more leadership and competitiveness.”

The Pioneers hope to be more competitive on offense as well.

Said James:”Last year we threw the ball all over the yard. We are going to be a much more grinding three yards and a cloud of dust type of wing ‘T’ attack this year. We’ve got lots of really talented skilled kids. I call them scat-backs. These kids have a lot of quick-twitch muscle fiber. Where we are kind of thin right now is with our big guys up front.”

East Ridge has the honor of playing the first game in the state this year as they host Whitwell on Wednesday, August 21st.

Said James:”That’s kind of weird isn’t it? We kind of got caught in a difficult situation. There were two contracts that were signed.”

Said Boykin:”It is what it is. It’s just a regular football game like it would be on a Friday.”

James:”It’s kind of exciting really. I’ve never been, so there’s no other games in town. So if you want to get your fix of football early on, we’re your ticket.”