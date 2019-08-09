Chattanooga MotorCar Festival debuts in October

The inaugural Chattanooga MotorCar Festival was announced today at The Westin downtown.

It will be held the weekend of October 11th through the 13th.

- Advertisement -

The event is presented by the DeFoor Brothers, and sponsored by Volkswagen of America.

It will feature cars from the 1910’s through the 1970’s in three separate events.

Many of the cars that will be in the Festival were on display at the Westin today.

Festival ambassador Jim Pace tells us “Where we’re standing here at the Westin, in Chattanooga, he actually designed the parking layout specifically for what we’re doing right now, and that is to place cars around and to be able to have people come and share the passion of those cars, and to see the vintage and historic cars, and capitalize on that passion, and this year the beneficiary of the event is Erlanger Neuroscience Institute.”

The Time Trial event will be held along the Riverfront.

Two day general admission tickets start at $55 dollars, or $145 for a full festival experience.

That extra money includes special viewing access, and celebrity autograph signings.