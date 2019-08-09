CFC Set to Begin Play For the Members Cup

The conference season is over for the CFC.

Time now for the new Members Cup.

A three month season made up of six teams.

Chattanooga opens play Saturday as they host the famous New York Cosmos.

Said head coach Bill Elliott:”The members cup is all elite teams from the NPSL, who want more. The clubs want more. The fans want more, so that’s what it’s all about. The good side of this member’s cup is we only have to play once a week. Flip side of it is. Some of the travel is much more demanding. We are going to New York. We are going to Detroit, Napa Valley. I think we’re really, really excited to get to kick things off with the New York Cosmos. In my lifetime, they’ve been the most storied franchise in North America. Period.”

The CFC and New York Cosmos will play at 7:30pm Saturday at Fort Finley.