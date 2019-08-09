Catoosa County investigators looking for insurance agent in funeral scam

RINNGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Catoosa County is alerting the public in northwest Georgia about a funeral insurance scam.

They are looking for insurance agent Kevin Miles in the case.

He worked as an independent contractor for Atlantic Coast Insurance base in Charleston South Carolina.

He sold funeral prearrangements out of Wilson Funeral Home, which has chapels in Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold, Chickamauga, and LaFayette.

Sheriff Sisk says he has four victims so far in the scam.

He says Miles got payment in full from the victims, but kept the money.

Instead, he sent monthly payments to the Insurance company but eventually stopped sending them so the accounts were delinquent.

So far, the value of the policies add up to $75,000.

But he is investigating 28 more potential victims.

And he believes there could be more out there.

The Sheriff says anyone who bought a funeral prearrangement policy from Kevin Miles should check with Atlantic Coastal Life Insurance to make sure your police is still in good standing.

If it is not, contact Detective Tim Busby at 706-935-2424.

They now have warrants against Miles for Theft by Deception and Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.