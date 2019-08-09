Car crashes into house in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A car crashed into a home Thursday afternoon in Cleveland.

It happened around 4:40 PM at 543 Old Chattanooga Pike.

The driver told police that a red truck came over on his side, so he swerved to miss it.

His vehicle left the road, hit a couple of mail boxes, went through two fences and smashed through the wall of the house.

Luckily, the house was unoccupied.

A witness didn’t see any red truck, but did see the car in the wrong lane.

And the traffic officer noted there were no skid marks.

The driver, Cole Gaddis, originally used his brother’s name.

It turns out that Gaddis had a suspended license and no insurance.

Two people were in the car with Gaddis.

A woman suffered a serious pelvis injury while her daughter suffered abrasions.

The girl was not in a child seat.

Gaddis has been charged with Driving while suspended, False Reporting, Violation of Child Restraint, Driving on Roadways laned for traffic, Drivers to exercise due care, Financial responsibility (no insurance), Child abuse and neglect child under 8.