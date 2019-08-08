Yankees vs. White Sox at “Field of Dreams” in 2020

More than 30 years after a team of late, great baseball players took to their “Field of Dreams” to play ball, two major league teams are traveling to Iowa to do the same. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play against each other on the same baseball field used in the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The Yankees shared the news Thursday on Twitter, posting a video of outfielder Aaron Judge digitally added to a scene from the iconic movie. The White Sox tweeted an image of several players walking out of a corn field onto the field of dreams, which is in Dyersville, Iowa.

The #WhiteSox are excited to partner with @MLB to host the first-ever major-league game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa! This game will be against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hco3e6tCqu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019

In the movie, Kevin Costner plays a farmer who hears a voice whisper to him: “If you build it, they will come.” He then builds a baseball diamond in his corn field, and players start to arrive — except, they’re the ghosts of former baseball stars involved in the 1919 “Black Sox scandal.”

Following the message “if you build it, they will come,” a temporary ballpark will be built at the site, so 8,000 spectators can come watch the Yankee-White Sox game on Aug. 13, 2020. Construction is set to begin exactly one year before the big game, according to the White Sox website.

The filming site was bought by investor group Go the Distance Baseball LLC in 2013. The field was purchased from owners Don and Becky Lansing for $3.4 million plus interest. It was originally listed for $5.4 million for more than two years.

After making the purchase, Go the Distance announced plans to transform the Dyersville landmark into All-Star Ballpark Heaven, a 24-field youth baseball and softball tournament complex.

This will be the first major league game to be played on the filed. It will air on Fox at 7 p.m. ET. MLB posted a 3D-rendering of how the site will look:

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Hopefully none of the players throw the game so they can collect illegal gambling money, like the deceased White Sox players in the movie.

