Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical August Weather Continues Through The Mid-Week!



This Morning: Some clouds with areas of fog developing. Expect early morning lows between 67 & 73.

Thursday Afternoon: More sunshine, hot, and mainly dry for Thursday, with highs in the low 90’s. It’ll feel more like 95 – 98 when the humidity is factored in.

Thursday Night: Fair to partly cloudy, warm and muggy again. Lows will be in the low 70’s. More clouds with scattered showers and storms more likely later Friday. with highs in the low 90’s.

The weekend is looking pretty good with partly cloudy, mainly dry, and hot weather through Sunday and highs 91-93 and lows near 70.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

