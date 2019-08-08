Who Me?… Vols Jauan Jennings on Talking Trash

The receiving corps should be a big strength for Tennessee this fall.

They return four seniors, including Jauan Jennings.

Jennings is never one to back down from a challenge.

Thursday he tried to dispel his reputation for talking smack, although I’m not sure the media members were buying it.

Reporter:”When guys talk to you on the other side of the ball. Does that juice you up or fire you up?”

Jennings:”What kind of talk. What kind of talk?”

Reporter:”Like trash talk.”

(laughter)

Jennings:”I don’t know. there’s going to be some trash talking, but that’s what players do. I love it. Personally I love it.”

Reporter:”Are you most likely to start the trash talking?”

Jennings:”No sir. (laughter) I don’t trash talk at all.” (laughter)

Reporter:”So you’re saying nobody is on your level in terms of trash talking?”

Jennings:”Like I said. I don’t trash talk.” (laughter) “What is trash talking?”

Reporter:”Do you consider yourself the alpha male of the receivers?”

Jennings:”I’m the alpha male anywhere I go.” (laughter)