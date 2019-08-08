Tennessee’s oldest citizen dies at 110

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Charlotte Keelin Jordan has seen a lot of Chattanooga and Tennessee history.

She was not only the oldest living graduate of Howard High School, but also the oldest person in Tennessee.

Mrs. Jordan has died at the age of 110.

She taught in the Hamilton County School System for 45 years at Summit, Harrison, and Ooltewah Elementary Schools.

She also was the oldest graduate of Tennessee State University and the oldest member of Field’s Chapel Church in Summit.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at John P. Franklin Funeral Home 1101 Dodds Avenue.