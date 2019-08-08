Mayfield’s cancelling this year’s corn maze

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – One of the biggest fall events in East Tennessee has been cancelled, at least for this year.

Mayfield’s will not hold their annual fall corn maze, pumpkin patch and haunted house this year.

“Sometimes in life and in farming we have to make difficult decisions and this is one of those times.”

But the family is planning on re-opening the attraction next year in 2020, when they will celebrate their 200th anniversary at the Mayfield farms.

Here is the announcement from Michael Mayfield.