At least 4 dead in series of stabbings, police say

At least four people are dead in a series of stabbings in Orange County, California, on Wednesday and several others critically wounded, police said. The suspect is in custody, police said.

There are at least eight different crime scenes, police said.

Authorities said several weapons — including a machete — were used in the stabbings. All the victims and the suspect are Hispanic, police said.

Police said the suspect was “full of anger” and other than that, they had no known motive for the attacks, CBS Los Angeles reports. Authorities said the suspect had no known connection to any of his victims. The attacks were described as “random and hate-filled.”

The first of what appears to be five related attacks occurred at an apartment complex, CBS Los Angeles reports. One person was fatally stabbed here with another person reported critical just after 7:35 p.m.

Another person was stabbed at a nearby 7-Eleven and the he stabbing victim was declared dead, police said. Police said the suspect was observed with a handgun outside the 7-Eleven.

Another stabbing was reported at a Subway restaurant. That victim was confirmed dead.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted just before 6:30 p.m. outside a 7-Eleven. The security guard at this location was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

The first stabbing was reported just before 4:10 p.m. PT.

After the Subway stabbing was reported, police were dispatched to a nearby location. One victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Another attack was reported, with that victim was transported to a nearby hospital also in unknown condition.

Police said there were multiple robberies.