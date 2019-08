CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The family of a woman who was killed in a Red Bank crash is suing the driver.

Last month William Cheek was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment.

- Advertisement -

Haven West was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed on Ashmore Avenue.

The lawsuit claims cheek was operating the vehicle ” in a negligent and careless fashion” that caused the crash.

West’s family is now suing Cheek and his father for $10 million.