Clinique Jackson pleads guilty to theft and chase that ended with her being shot by police

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The woman shot by police near the Walnut street exit of I-75 in Dalton last year….has been given a longer prison sentence.
Clinique Jackson was part of a two-state chase on I-75 South in August of 2018.
She pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.
Jackson and a companion,Parrish Smaey, fled from a store in Cleveland with stolen merchandise and were stopped in Dalton.
Jackson was shot when she pointed a gun at officers.
Parrish Smaey was sentenced to 3 years earlier this year.