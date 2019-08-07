Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – August 7th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Typical August Weather Continues Through The Mid-Week!



Expect partly cloudy skies through the morning. It’ll be a dry start with some patchy fog possible. Lows between 68 & 72.

Wednesday Afternoon: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for the rest of the day, with an isolated afternoon storm possible, but not very likely. High will be between 90-92. Fair to partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

Thursday: More sunshine, hot, and dry for Thursday with scattered showers and storms more likely later Friday.

The weekend is looking pretty good with partly cloudy, mainly dry, and hot weather through Sunday and highs around 90 and lows near 70.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

