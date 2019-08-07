Hunt for money in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Here’s a way to get rich quick.

The Breakout Games Treasure Hunt is going on right now in Chattanooga.

Here’s how it works.

Coordinates are dropping on their website every half hour.

Those coordinates will lead you to $100.

A total of $2,000 is planned to be given away tonight.

The escape room company has been doing these hunts at several different cities all summer.

“We want to give people an opportunity to get outside. Get out their phones. Do something a little different. Use their intellect a little bit. A lot like out escape rooms at Breakout Games. Just get to interact with your friends, your family. Get out in your city and explore,” Breakout Games Manager Chris Meriwether said.

The last set of coordinates go out at 8p.