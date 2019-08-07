Staying Safe During Heat Stroke Awareness Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- School may have started but the summer is still here.

Our average temperature for this time of the year is 90 degrees.

If you are outside at any time heat stroke and heat exhaustion are a risk.

According to the Health department, it is important to wear light colored loose fitting clothing and stay inside during the hottest part of the day which is usually between 2-5 pm.

Doctors suggest that you drink 8 to 10 cups a day but if you are outside doing strenuous activities, then you should increase that amount.

Heat Stroke and heat exhaustion are different but they have some of the same symptoms like dizziness, vomiting, fatigue and muscle cramps.

Maegan Kerr who is the Health Department’s Emergency Response Coordinator says, ” From cramping, you can lead into full out heat exhaustion. With heat exhaustion, you are going to be sweating a lot. If, you are not sweating at all then you can potentially be suffering from a heat stroke which is when you need to call 9-1-1 and seek immediate medical attention.”

If you start to feel like your body is overheating then it is important to move out the heat and call for help.

Humans aren’t the only ones that can suffer heat stroke.

Animals are at risk too.

“If it is too hot for you, then its definitely going to be too hot for your pet. Make sure that you are keeping them hydrated and giving them extra water”, says Kerr.

Heat stroke kills thousands of people every year.

Remember stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.